The Arizona Wildcats (6-2) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2), on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Arizona Players to Watch

Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Trayanna Crisp: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Journey Thompson: 6.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Maggie Besselink: 5.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Arizona State Players to Watch

