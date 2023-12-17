The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3) take the court against the Arizona Wildcats (7-3) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET in Pac-12 action.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 71.1 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 63 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

Arizona has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Arizona State has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.

The Sun Devils average 6.7 more points per game (68.1) than the Wildcats allow (61.4).

When Arizona State puts up more than 61.4 points, it is 7-1.

When Arizona gives up fewer than 68.1 points, it is 7-1.

The Sun Devils are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (39.7%).

The Wildcats' 44.3 shooting percentage from the field is only seven higher than the Sun Devils have given up.

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Esmery Martinez: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Breya Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 66.7 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 66.7 FG% Helena Pueyo: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

4.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Sali Kourouma: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

