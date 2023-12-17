Which basketball team sits on top of the Big Sky? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Big Sky Power Rankings

1. Eastern Washington

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Overall Rank: 71st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
  • Last Game: L 78-70 vs Cal

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Presbyterian
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Montana

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 94th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 67-65 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ San Diego
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Montana State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Overall Rank: 131st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
  • Last Game: W 64-55 vs Wyoming

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Texas
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

4. Northern Arizona

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 135th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
  • Last Game: W 92-76 vs San Francisco

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Pepperdine
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

5. Idaho

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 167th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
  • Last Game: L 65-63 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Martin's
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6. Idaho State

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 176th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
  • Last Game: L 79-76 vs BYU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Montana State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Northern Colorado

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 7-20
  • Overall Rank: 227th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
  • Last Game: W 75-57 vs Utah State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Colorado
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Portland State

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 240th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
  • Last Game: L 74-63 vs San Francisco

Next Game

  • Opponent: Portland
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Weber State

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Overall Rank: 265th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
  • Last Game: L 70-58 vs Air Force

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Utah
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Sacramento State

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-28
  • Overall Rank: 328th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
  • Last Game: L 68-47 vs Fresno State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal Poly
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

