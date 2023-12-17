The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) take a five-game winning streak into their contest with the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 11.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 48.5 points.

This week's game that pits the 49ers against the Cardinals is a good opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Cardinals have led after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the 49ers have had the lead eight times, have been losing four times, and have been tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 3.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

So far this season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in eight games.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games and have been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, San Francisco is averaging 6.4 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Cardinals have won the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in that quarter in 11 games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing three points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through 13 games this year, the Cardinals have been winning after the first half five times and have been losing after the first half eight times.

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have led 10 times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up one time.

2nd Half

So far this season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games (3-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in eight games (0-8), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Looking at second-half scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in 11 games and have been outscored in the second half in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the second half.

