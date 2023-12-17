The Arizona Cardinals' (3-10) injury report heading into their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (10-3) currently has 14 players on it. The matchup begins at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 17 from State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals' most recent game finished in a 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In their last game, the 49ers won 28-16 over the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyler Murray QB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Marquise Brown WR Heel Questionable Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck Questionable Blake Gillikin P Back Questionable Jalen Thompson S Toe Limited Participation In Practice Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Krys Barnes LB Ribs Questionable Bobby Price CB Quad Out Geoff Swaim TE Back Questionable Starling Thomas V CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Michael Wilson WR Neck Questionable Emari Demercado RB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Tyreke Smith LB NIR Out

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Out Spencer Burford OL Knee Questionable Aaron Banks OL Hip Out Dre Greenlaw LB Hip Questionable Charvarius Ward CB Groin Questionable Arik Armstead DL Foot Out Javon Hargrave DL Hamstring Out Oren Burks LB Knee Out Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out Darrell Luter Jr. CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: CBS

Cardinals Season Insights

The Cardinals are compiling 296.3 total yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 355.3 total yards per game (24th-ranked).

The Cardinals' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 25.5 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 27th with 17.7 points per contest.

The Cardinals' passing game has been sputtering, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 172.4 passing yards per game. They have been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, allowing 216 passing yards per contest (13th-ranked).

Arizona has been struggling in run defense, ranking third-worst with 139.3 rushing yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, putting up 123.9 rushing yards per contest (ninth-ranked).

At 0, the Cardinals sport the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 15 forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and 15 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL).

Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-12.5)

49ers (-12.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-800), Cardinals (+550)

49ers (-800), Cardinals (+550) Total: 48.5 points

