The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) bring a five-game winning streak into a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals Insights

This year the Cardinals rack up just 1.9 more points per game (17.7) than the 49ers give up (15.8).

The Cardinals average just 4.1 fewer yards per game (296.3) than the 49ers allow (300.4).

This season Arizona runs for 45.6 more yards per game (123.9) than San Francisco allows (78.3).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 15 times, eight fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (23).

Cardinals Home Performance

At home, the Cardinals score more points (23.2 per game) than overall (17.7). But they also allow more (28.7 per game) than overall (25.5).

The Cardinals accumulate more yards at home (337.8 per game) than they do overall (296.3), but they also give up more (369.0 per game) than overall (355.3).

Arizona picks up 198.0 passing yards per game at home (25.6 more than overall), and concedes 211.2 at home (4.8 fewer than overall).

The Cardinals pick up 139.8 rushing yards per game at home (15.9 more than overall), and allow 157.8 at home (18.5 more than overall).

The Cardinals convert more third downs at home (38.0%) than they do overall (37.6%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (48.1%) than overall (46.3%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Houston L 21-16 CBS 11/26/2023 Los Angeles L 37-14 FOX 12/3/2023 at Pittsburgh W 24-10 CBS 12/17/2023 San Francisco - CBS 12/24/2023 at Chicago - FOX 12/31/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 1/7/2024 Seattle - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.