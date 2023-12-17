Cardinals vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) as they aim to keep their five-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 48.
As the 49ers prepare for this matchup against the Cardinals, take a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Cardinals square off against the 49ers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights.
Cardinals vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-12.5)
|48
|-900
|+600
|FanDuel
|49ers (-12.5)
|47.5
|-800
|+560
Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: CBS
Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Arizona is 7-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been seven Arizona games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.
- So far this season, San Francisco has put together a 7-5-1 record against the spread.
- The 49ers have won once ATS (1-2) as a 12.5-point favorite or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in six of San Francisco's 13 games with a set total.
Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|James Conner
|-
|-
|50.5 (-115)
|-
|8.5 (-120)
|-
|Kyler Murray
|206.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
