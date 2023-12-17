The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) as they aim to keep their five-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 48.

As the 49ers prepare for this matchup against the Cardinals, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-12.5) 48 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-12.5) 47.5 -800 +560 Bet on this game with FanDuel

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: CBS

Arizona is 7-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been seven Arizona games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

So far this season, San Francisco has put together a 7-5-1 record against the spread.

The 49ers have won once ATS (1-2) as a 12.5-point favorite or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of San Francisco's 13 games with a set total.

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs James Conner - - 50.5 (-115) - 8.5 (-120) - Kyler Murray 206.5 (-115) - - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

