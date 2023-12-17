The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) bring a five-game winning streak into a meeting with the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

Before the 49ers square off against the Cardinals, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 12.5 48.5 -800 +550

Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 48.5 points in five of 13 outings.

The average total for Arizona's games this season is 43.2 points, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cardinals have registered a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals have won three out of the 13 games, or 23.1%, in which they've been the underdog.

Arizona has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has had an average of 43.4 points in their games this season, 5.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The 49ers are 7-5-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won 76.9% of their games as moneyline favorites (10-3).

San Francisco has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter and won each time.

49ers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 29.2 3 15.8 1 43.4 4 13 Cardinals 17.7 27 25.5 29 43.2 5 13

Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall over its past three contests.

The Cardinals have hit the over once in their past three contests.

In NFC West games, the Cardinals are scoring fewer points (12.3) than their overall average (17.7) and giving up more points (29.5) than overall (25.5).

The 49ers have put up a total of 175 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 13.4 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by opponents by 101 total points (7.8 per game).

49ers

San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its past three games.

In San Francisco's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

In divisional matchups, the 49ers are averaging 31 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 29.2 points per game. It's a different story on defense, where they are giving up 17 points per game in divisional contests compared to 15.8 points per game in all games.

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 175 points this season (13.4 per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 101 points on the year (7.8 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 43.6 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 24.7 26 ATS Record 7-6-0 4-2-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 6-0-0 1-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-10 2-4 1-6

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 43.8 43 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 27 24.3 ATS Record 7-5-1 3-3-0 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-6-1 3-3-0 3-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-3 5-1 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

