Will Emari Demercado Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Emari Demercado was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 15 game against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Demercado's stats can be found below.
Demercado has season stats that include 210 rushing yards on 52 carries (4.0 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 12 receptions on 16 targets for 64 yards.
Emari Demercado Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Cardinals.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Demercado 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|52
|210
|1
|4.0
|16
|12
|64
|0
Demercado Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Giants
|1
|-2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|45
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|2
|11
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|13
|58
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|20
|78
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
