Emari Demercado was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 15 game against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Demercado's stats can be found below.

Demercado has season stats that include 210 rushing yards on 52 carries (4.0 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 12 receptions on 16 targets for 64 yards.

Emari Demercado Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Cardinals.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Demercado 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 52 210 1 4.0 16 12 64 0

Demercado Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0 Week 12 Rams 3 15 0 0 0 0

