In the Week 15 game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Emari Demercado get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Emari Demercado score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Demercado has rushed for 210 yards (26.3 per game) on 52 carries with one touchdown.

Demercado has also tacked on 12 catches for 64 yards (8 per game).

Demercado has one rushing touchdown in eight games.

Emari Demercado Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0 Week 12 Rams 3 15 0 0 0 0

