The Phoenix Suns, Eric Gordon included, face the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 119-116 win over the Warriors, Gordon put up eight points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gordon's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.2 14.8 Rebounds -- 2.0 1.9 Assists -- 2.9 2.9 PRA -- 19.1 19.6 PR -- 16.2 16.7 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eric Gordon Insights vs. the Wizards

Gordon has taken 11.7 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 11.5% and 11.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gordon is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Gordon's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 106 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.3.

The Wizards are the worst defensive squad in the league, giving up 126.8 points per game.

The Wizards are the worst team in the league, allowing 49.2 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 30.1 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are 17th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Eric Gordon vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 31 9 6 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.