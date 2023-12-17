The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Idaho Vandals (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at ICCU Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon vs. Idaho Scoring Comparison

The Antelopes score an average of 64.3 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 55.4 the Vandals give up.

Grand Canyon is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.4 points.

Idaho has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.

The Vandals score nine more points per game (63) than the Antelopes give up (54).

Idaho is 3-3 when scoring more than 54 points.

Grand Canyon has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 63 points.

This season the Vandals are shooting 38.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes give up.

The Antelopes' 44.8 shooting percentage from the field is 5.8 higher than the Vandals have conceded.

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 12.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

12.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Tiarra Brown: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Naudia Evans: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Olivia Lane: 8.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%

8.3 PTS, 47.1 FG% Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 49 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Schedule