The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Idaho Vandals (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at ICCU Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon vs. Idaho Scoring Comparison

  • The Antelopes score an average of 64.3 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 55.4 the Vandals give up.
  • Grand Canyon is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.4 points.
  • Idaho has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.
  • The Vandals score nine more points per game (63) than the Antelopes give up (54).
  • Idaho is 3-3 when scoring more than 54 points.
  • Grand Canyon has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 63 points.
  • This season the Vandals are shooting 38.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes give up.
  • The Antelopes' 44.8 shooting percentage from the field is 5.8 higher than the Vandals have conceded.

Grand Canyon Leaders

  • Trinity San Antonio: 12.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Tiarra Brown: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Naudia Evans: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)
  • Olivia Lane: 8.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%
  • Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 49 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 63-50 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/2/2023 @ UT Arlington W 77-48 College Park Center
12/8/2023 @ Arizona State W 66-59 Desert Financial Arena
12/17/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena
12/20/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/27/2023 Arizona Christian - Grand Canyon University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.