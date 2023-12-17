When Greg Dortch suits up for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 15 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dortch will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Greg Dortch score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Dortch's stat line shows 11 grabs for 124 yards and one score. He puts up 10.3 yards per game, and has been targeted on 22 occasions.

In one of five games this season, Dortch has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Greg Dortch Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 11 @Texans 8 6 76 0 Week 12 Rams 9 3 27 1 Week 13 @Steelers 3 1 19 0

Rep Greg Dortch with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.