James Conner has a tough matchup when his Arizona Cardinals play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The 49ers concede 78.3 rushing yards per game, best in the league.

In the ground game, Conner carried the ball 129 times for a team-high 631 yards (70.1 ypg) and has four rushing scores. In the passing game, he's also grabbed 14 balls for 36 yards (4.0 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Conner and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Conner vs. the 49ers

Conner vs the 49ers (since 2021): 4 GP / 54.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 54.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The 49ers defense has not allowed a rusher to pick up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

San Francisco has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The 49ers have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The 49ers give up 78.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's best run defense this season.

Opponents of the 49ers have scored six touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The 49ers' defense is third in the league in that category.

Watch Cardinals vs 49ers on Fubo!

James Conner Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Conner with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Conner Rushing Insights

Conner hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his nine opportunities this season (55.6%).

The Cardinals pass on 54.9% of their plays and run on 45.1%. They are 27th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 37.6% of his team's 343 rushing attempts this season (129).

Conner has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 16.7% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 19 carries in the red zone (50.0% of his team's 38 red zone rushes).

James Conner Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Conner Receiving Insights

Conner has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of nine games this season.

Conner has been targeted on 20 of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (4.8% target share).

He averages 1.8 yards per target this season (36 yards on 20 targets).

Conner, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Conner has been targeted three times in the red zone (7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Conner's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 25 ATT / 105 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.