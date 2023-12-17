The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, face the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Nurkic, in his previous game (December 15 loss against the Knicks), produced 21 points and 12 rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Nurkic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.5 14.9 Rebounds 11.5 9.9 11.4 Assists 3.5 3.8 4.0 PRA -- 26.2 30.3 PR -- 22.4 26.3



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Nurkic has made 4.6 shots per game, which adds up to 11.4% of his team's total makes.

Nurkic's Suns average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 106 possessions per contest.

The Wizards allow 126.8 points per game, worst in the league.

Allowing 49.2 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league.

The Wizards allow 30.1 assists per game, worst in the league.

