Kevin Durant plus his Phoenix Suns teammates take on the Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 139-122 loss against the Knicks, Durant totaled 29 points and six assists.

Let's break down Durant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.7 31.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 5.5 Assists 5.5 5.6 6.6 PRA -- 42.6 43.5 PR -- 37 36.9 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.9



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 20.0% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Durant's Suns average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 106 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the worst defensive squad in the league, allowing 126.8 points per contest.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA, allowing 49.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have conceded 30.1 per game, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the 17th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Durant vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2022 33 30 9 6 3 1 1 11/30/2022 37 39 5 5 2 1 0 11/4/2022 33 28 9 11 2 1 0

