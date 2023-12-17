The Washington Wizards (4-20) will square off against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (13-12) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, December 17 tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Suns vs. Wizards Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and MNMT2

AZFamily and MNMT2 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kevin Durant vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 989.4 875.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.1 36.5 Fantasy Rank 8 30

Buy Durant and Kuzma gear on Fanatics!

Kevin Durant vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant's numbers for the season are 30.7 points, 5.6 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +29 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and allow 114.2 per outing (16th in the league).

Phoenix wins the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. It records 43.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 18th in the league, while its opponents pull down 41.5 per outing.

The Suns make 12.2 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.9 on average.

Phoenix has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (24th in NBA action), 2.3 more than the 11.8 it forces on average (28th in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 23.3 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards put up 116.8 points per game (ninth in league) while allowing 126.8 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -241 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10 points per game.

Washington falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 10.1 boards. It records 39.1 rebounds per game (30th in league) compared to its opponents' 49.2.

The Wizards make 12.1 three-pointers per game (20th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.1 on average.

Washington forces 13.8 turnovers per game (11th in league) while committing 14 (22nd in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kevin Durant vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game 3.6 -9.4 Usage Percentage 32.4% 31.3% True Shooting Pct 64.0% 56.4% Total Rebound Pct 9.8% 10.4% Assist Pct 28.0% 22.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.