Will Kyler Murray Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyler Murray was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Arizona Cardinals match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Murray's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Murray's season stats include 864 passing yards (216.0 per game). He is 79-for-130 (60.8%), with three touchdown passes and two interceptions, and has 23 carries for 106 yards three touchdowns.
Kyler Murray Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
Week 15 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Murray 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|79
|130
|60.8%
|864
|3
|2
|6.6
|23
|106
|3
Murray Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 10
|Falcons
|19
|32
|249
|0
|1
|6
|33
|1
|Week 11
|@Texans
|20
|30
|214
|1
|1
|7
|51
|1
|Week 12
|Rams
|27
|45
|256
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Week 13
|@Steelers
|13
|23
|145
|1
|0
|9
|20
|0
