Kyler Murray has a decent matchup when his Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The 49ers have conceded 222.1 passing yards per game, 16th in the NFL.

Murray leads Arizona with 864 passing yards (216.0 per game) and a 60.8% completion percentage (79-for-130). Murray has collected three TD passes and two interceptions. In addition, Murray has 106 yards rushing (26.5 yards per game) on 23 attempts, and Murray has found the end zone three times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Murray and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Murray vs. the 49ers

Murray vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 239 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 239 PASS YPG / PASS TD San Francisco has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The 49ers have allowed nine players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against San Francisco in 2023.

The 49ers have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 49ers give up 222.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers' defense ranks second in the league by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (14 total passing TDs).

Watch Cardinals vs 49ers on Fubo!

Kyler Murray Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 210.5 (-115)

210.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Murray with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Murray Passing Insights

Murray has gone over his passing yards prop bet total twice this season.

The Cardinals, who are 27th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.9% of the time while running 45.1%.

Murray is averaging 6.6 yards per pass attempt this year.

Murray has thrown for a touchdown in three of four games this year, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has scored six of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

Murray has passed nine times out of his 130 total attempts while in the red zone (11.7% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13-for-23 / 145 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-30 / 214 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 19-for-32 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 33 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.