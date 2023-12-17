Kyler Murray vs. Brock Purdy in Week 15: Cardinals vs. 49ers Preview, Stats
With the San Francisco 49ers (10-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) matching up on December 17 at State Farm Stadium, Brock Purdy and Kyler Murray will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Murray this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kyler Murray vs. Brock Purdy Matchup
|Kyler Murray
|2023 Stats
|Brock Purdy
|4
|Games Played
|13
|60.8%
|Completion %
|70.2%
|864 (216)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,553 (273.3)
|3
|Touchdowns
|25
|2
|Interceptions
|7
|106 (26.5)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|138 (10.6)
|3
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Other Matchup Previews
- Click here for Zach Wilson vs. Tua Tagovailoa in Week 15
- Click here for Jordan Love vs. Baker Mayfield in Week 15
- Click here for Russell Wilson vs. Jared Goff in Week 15
- Click here for Patrick Mahomes II vs. Bailey Zappe in Week 15
- Click here for Mitchell Trubisky vs. Gardner Minshew in Week 15
Kyler Murray Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 209.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
49ers Defensive Stats
- This year, opposing offenses have struggled to find the end zone against the 49ers' defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 15.8 points allowed per game and seventh in the league with 300.4 yards allowed per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, San Francisco's D ranks 16th in the NFL with 2,887 passing yards allowed (222.1 per game) and second with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball on the ground against the 49ers' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 78.3 rushing yards allowed per game and seventh in the league with 3.9 yards allowed per rush attempt.
- On defense, San Francisco is 22nd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 39.6%. It is ninth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 50%.
Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Brock Purdy Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 251.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Cardinals Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the 49ers have been lifted by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 15.8 points allowed per contest. They also rank seventh in total yards allowed (300.4 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, San Francisco ranks 16th in the NFL with 2,887 passing yards allowed (222.1 per game) and fifth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.8).
- Against the run, the 49ers rank No. 1 in the NFL with 78.3 rushing yards allowed per game. They rank third in rushing TDs allowed (six).
- Defensively, San Francisco is 22nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 39.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks ninth at 50%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.