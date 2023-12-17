Will Michael Wilson Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Wilson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Take a look at Wilson's stats below.
Entering Week 15, Wilson has 28 receptions for 435 yards -- 15.5 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 39 occasions.
Michael Wilson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- The Cardinals have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Geoff Swaim (DNP/back): 9 Rec; 68 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Marquise Brown (DNP/heel): 51 Rec; 574 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|39
|28
|435
|100
|2
|15.5
Wilson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|3
|3
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|86
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|7
|7
|76
|2
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|4
|3
|62
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|5
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|6
|4
|58
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|6
|3
|34
|0
