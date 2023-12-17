Who’s the Best Team in the Pac-12? See our Weekly Pac-12 Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Arizona
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 30-1
- Odds to Win Pac-12: -165
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 92-84 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Washington
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 100-99 vs Seattle U
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. Colorado
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +650
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
- Last Game: W 90-68 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Utah
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1600
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 76-62 vs Utah Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: Bellarmine
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Washington State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
- Last Game: L 69-61 vs Santa Clara
Next Game
- Opponent: Boise State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. USC
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +700
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
- Last Game: L 91-75 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Oregon
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
- Last Game: L 83-63 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Opponent: Kent State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. UCLA
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +900
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
- Last Game: L 67-60 vs Ohio State
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Stanford
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +4000
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
- Last Game: W 82-64 vs Idaho
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Diego State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
10. Arizona State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
- Last Game: L 79-59 vs TCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Cal
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
- Overall Rank: 143rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
- Last Game: L 88-78 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: UCSD
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
12. Oregon State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
- Overall Rank: 214th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
- Last Game: W 66-65 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Opponent: Idaho State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
