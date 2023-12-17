Who’s the Best Team in the Pac-12? See our Weekly Women's Pac-12 Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Pac-12, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Power Rankings
1. Stanford
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 81-51 vs Portland
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Davis
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
2. UCLA
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
- Last Game: W 95-78 vs Florida State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. USC
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 25-3
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 85-53 vs UC Riverside
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Utah
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
- Last Game: W 96-60 vs Southern Utah
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Weber State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Colorado
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
- Last Game: W 95-74 vs UT Arlington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Washington State
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
- Last Game: W 95-48 vs Houston
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. Oregon State
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: W 80-52 vs Santa Clara
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. Washington
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
- Last Game: W 64-32 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Cal
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
- Last Game: W 78-70 vs Eastern Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UL Monroe
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
10. Arizona
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
- Last Game: W 91-52 vs Arizona State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Gonzaga
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Oregon
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 10-21
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: W 61-48 vs UTSA
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah Tech
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
- Last Game: L 91-52 vs Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Fresno State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.