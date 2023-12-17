The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. Baltimore is a 3-point favorite in the game. This contest has a listed total of 42.5 points.

The Ravens' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Jaguars. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Jaguars as they prepare for this matchup against the Ravens.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Other Week 15 Odds

Baltimore vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: NBC

Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Baltimore has posted a 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ravens have an ATS record of 6-5 as 3-point favorites or greater.

Baltimore games have hit the over on six of 13 occasions (46.2%).

Jacksonville's record against the spread in 2023 is 8-5-0.

The Jaguars have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 13 Jacksonville games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Odell Beckham Jr. - - - - 37.5 (-111) - Gus Edwards - - 31.5 (-111) - 0.5 (-110) - Zay Flowers - - - - 55.5 (-115) - Lamar Jackson 214.5 (-115) 1.5 (+135) 50.5 (-111) - - - Isaiah Likely - - - - 35.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Evan Engram - - - - 50.5 (-115) - Zay Jones - - - - 39.5 (-111) - Calvin Ridley - - - - 50.5 (-115) - Trevor Lawrence 227.5 (-115) 1.5 (+160) 15.5 (-115) - - - Travis Etienne - - 55.5 (-118) - 21.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

