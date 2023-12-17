Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), versus the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 222.1 per game.

Moore's 47 targets have led to 29 grabs for 260 yards (and an average of 20.0 per game) and one score.

Moore vs. the 49ers

Moore vs the 49ers (since 2021): 4 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

San Francisco has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 222.1 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the 49ers have allowed 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second in league play.

Cardinals Player Previews

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in five of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has been targeted on 47 of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (11.3% target share).

He has been targeted 47 times, averaging 5.5 yards per target (115th in NFL).

In one of 13 games this season, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored two of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

Moore has been targeted two times in the red zone (5.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

