Should you bet on Rondale Moore scoring a touchdown in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has grabbed 29 passes (47 targets) for 260 yards (20 per game), and he has one TD this year.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4 2 2 0 Week 8 Ravens 3 2 10 0 Week 9 @Browns 2 1 5 0 Week 10 Falcons 8 5 43 0 Week 11 @Texans 1 1 48 1 Week 12 Rams 3 2 35 0 Week 13 @Steelers 2 1 6 0

Rep Rondale Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.