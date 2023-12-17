The Phoenix Suns (13-12) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Washington Wizards (4-20) on Sunday, December 17 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Suns head into this contest after a 139-122 loss to the Knicks on Friday. In the losing effort, Kevin Durant led the Suns with 29 points.

Suns vs Wizards Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Eric Gordon SG Out Leg 14.2 2 2.9 Damion Lee SG Out Knee Josh Okogie SG Out Hip 6.5 3.4 1.2

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Landry Shamet: Out (Rib), Johnny Davis: Out (Calf), Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)

Suns vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

