Suns vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - December 17
The Phoenix Suns (13-12) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Washington Wizards (4-20) on Sunday, December 17 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.
The Suns head into this contest after a 139-122 loss to the Knicks on Friday. In the losing effort, Kevin Durant led the Suns with 29 points.
Suns vs Wizards Additional Info
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Eric Gordon
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|14.2
|2
|2.9
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Josh Okogie
|SG
|Out
|Hip
|6.5
|3.4
|1.2
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Landry Shamet: Out (Rib), Johnny Davis: Out (Calf), Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)
Suns vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
