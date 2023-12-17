Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kevin Durant, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Phoenix Suns-Washington Wizards matchup at Footprint Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

AZFamily and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 30.7 points Durant has scored per game this season is 2.2 more than his prop total set for Sunday (28.5).

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).

Durant's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +128)

The 12.5 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Sunday (15.5).

He grabs 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Sunday.

Nurkic has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +106) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +144)

Devin Booker's 28.1 points per game are 1.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (5.5).

Booker's assist average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's prop bet (8.5).

Booker has connected on 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Kuzma's 23.3 points per game are 1.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

He has collected 5.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +128)

The 11.5 points prop total set for Deni Avdija on Sunday is 0.3 fewer points than his season scoring average (11.8).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game.

Avdija has averaged 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.