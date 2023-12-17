Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Wizards on December 17, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kevin Durant, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Phoenix Suns-Washington Wizards matchup at Footprint Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Suns vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns vs Wizards Additional Info
|Suns vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Suns vs Wizards Injury Report
|Suns vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Wizards Prediction
|Suns vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: +114)
- The 30.7 points Durant has scored per game this season is 2.2 more than his prop total set for Sunday (28.5).
- He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).
- Durant has averaged 5.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).
- Durant's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
Get Durant gear at Fanatics!
Jusuf Nurkic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (Over: -111)
|11.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: +128)
- The 12.5 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Sunday (15.5).
- He grabs 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Nurkic has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Sunday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: +106)
|8.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: +144)
- Devin Booker's 28.1 points per game are 1.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (5.5).
- Booker's assist average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's prop bet (8.5).
- Booker has connected on 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: -139)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
- Kuzma's 23.3 points per game are 1.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- He has collected 5.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.
- Kuzma, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Deni Avdija Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|11.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: +128)
- The 11.5 points prop total set for Deni Avdija on Sunday is 0.3 fewer points than his season scoring average (11.8).
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game.
- Avdija has averaged 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.