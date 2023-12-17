The Washington Wizards (4-20), on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Phoenix Suns (13-12).

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

AZFamily and MNMT2 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-12.5) 244.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-12.5) 245 -820 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Suns vs Wizards Additional Info

Suns vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +29 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 114.2 per contest (16th in the league).

The Wizards put up 116.8 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 126.8 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -241 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10 points per game.

The two teams average 232.2 points per game combined, 12.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 241 points per game combined, 3.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Washington has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Devin Booker 29.5 -105 28.1 Kevin Durant 28.5 -111 30.7 Jusuf Nurkic 15.5 -105 12.5

Suns and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +700 +325 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

