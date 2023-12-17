Which basketball team is on top of the WAC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

9-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

169th Last Game: W 91-63 vs Portland

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. SFA

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 20-9

5-5 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th

126th Last Game: L 78-70 vs Wyoming

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Seattle U

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 19-11

6-5 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: L 100-99 vs Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UT Arlington

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-11

6-4 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 140th

140th Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd

172nd Last Game: W 76-73 vs Air Force

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas-Dallas

Texas-Dallas Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tarleton State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-2 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 159th

159th Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th

335th Last Game: W 85-47 vs Sterling (KS)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 15-14

7-3 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

316th Last Game: W 70-69 vs UC Riverside

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-18

5-6 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 200th

200th Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: W 88-82 vs UTEP

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Utah Valley

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-19

6-5 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: L 76-62 vs Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Southern Utah

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 8-21

3-7 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th

115th Last Game: L 76-74 vs Northern Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Utah Tech

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-22

5-6 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: L 79-62 vs North Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colorado

@ Colorado Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-27

3-8 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: L 86-76 vs Texas A&M-CC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game