Who is the team to beat at the top of the WAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

1. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

9-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: W 73-68 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech

@ Louisiana Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

2. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-4

8-2 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: W 65-63 vs Idaho

Next Game

Opponent: @ Liberty

@ Liberty Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. SFA

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-8

6-4 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 72-47 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: Troy

Troy Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-12

5-4 | 14-12 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: W 91-55 vs McMurry

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Kentucky

@ Western Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

5. Southern Utah

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

3-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: L 96-60 vs Utah

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. Utah Tech

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-16

6-4 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: W 110-35 vs Bethesda (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: Oregon

Oregon Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Tarleton State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

3-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th

224th Last Game: W 88-64 vs McNeese

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Orleans

@ New Orleans Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8. UT Arlington

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 9-21

2-8 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 236th

236th Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: W 76-65 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jacksonville State

@ Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Utah Valley

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-6 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: L 70-39 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 2-27

0-9 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: L 57-51 vs Texas A&M-CC

Next Game

Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Seattle U

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-8 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: L 69-61 vs San Diego State

Next Game