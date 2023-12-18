Monday's game features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-3) and the Pepperdine Waves (3-8) facing off at Firestone Fieldhouse (on December 18) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 victory for Northern Arizona.

The Lumberjacks are coming off of a 92-76 victory against San Francisco in their last outing on Saturday.

Northern Arizona vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Northern Arizona vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 70, Pepperdine 63

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Lumberjacks beat the Portland Pilots in a 66-65 win on November 24. It was their signature win of the season.

According to the RPI, the Waves have five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

66-65 over Portland (No. 104) on November 24

96-65 at home over Pacific (No. 147) on December 6

92-76 on the road over San Francisco (No. 202) on December 9

74-70 over Youngstown State (No. 261) on November 25

74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 277) on November 19

Northern Arizona Leaders

Emily Rodabaugh: 11.6 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

11.6 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Leia Beattie: 10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

12.7 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Olivia Moran: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game, 75th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.6 per contest to rank 290th in college basketball.

