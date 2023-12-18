Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinal County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pinal County, Arizona has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind at Ray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Kearny, AZ
- Conference: Tucson North West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coolidge High School at Sabino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
