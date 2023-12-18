The Abilene Christian Wildcats versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers is one of three games on Monday's college basketball slate that includes a WAC team on the court.

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tarleton State Texans at New Orleans Privateers 12:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cal Baptist Lancers at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters 7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 - Abilene Christian Wildcats at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 7:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18 -

