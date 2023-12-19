Player props are listed for Tim Stutzle and Clayton Keller, among others, when the Ottawa Senators visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Keller has scored 10 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 16 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with 26 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 11%.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 16 1 0 1 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Dec. 9 1 0 1 3

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Matias Maccelli has amassed 22 points this season, with six goals and 16 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 1 1 4 at Bruins Dec. 9 0 1 1 5

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Nick Schmaltz is a crucial contributor on offense for Arizona with nine goals and 11 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 0 0 1 at Bruins Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Stuetzle, who has scored 29 points in 26 games (six goals and 23 assists).

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 17 0 1 1 1 at Stars Dec. 15 0 2 2 4 at Blues Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 9 1 0 1 4

Claude Giroux Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Claude Giroux is another of Ottawa's top contributors through 26 games, with nine goals and 15 assists.

Giroux Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 17 0 1 1 3 at Stars Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Blues Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 9 1 1 2 5

