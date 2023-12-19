Kevin Durant will lead the Phoenix Suns (14-12) into a away game against Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) at Moda Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily

Location: Portland, Oregon

Arena: Moda Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kevin Durant vs. Shaedon Sharpe Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Shaedon Sharpe Total Fantasy Pts 1032.9 728.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46.9 29.1 Fantasy Rank 8 63

Kevin Durant vs. Shaedon Sharpe Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant is putting up 30.6 points, 5.6 assists and 6.2 boards per game.

The Suns have a +33 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.3 points per game to rank 14th in the league and are giving up 114 per contest to rank 16th in the NBA.

The 44 rebounds per game Phoenix averages rank 16th in the league, and are 2.4 more than the 41.6 its opponents record per contest.

The Suns connect on 12 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 37.6% rate (10th in the NBA), compared to the 12 their opponents make while shooting 35.4% from deep.

Phoenix has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 14.2 (24th in NBA play) while forcing 11.8 (29th in the league).

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Sharpe's averages for the season are 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by seven points per game (posting 107.6 points per game, 29th in league, while giving up 114.6 per outing, 18th in NBA) and have a -173 scoring differential.

Portland ranks 27th in the league at 41 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents average.

The Trail Blazers knock down 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (20th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.9.

Portland has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (26th in NBA) while forcing 15.4 (third in league).

Kevin Durant vs. Shaedon Sharpe Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Shaedon Sharpe Plus/Minus Per Game 3.4 -6.5 Usage Percentage 32.5% 22.3% True Shooting Pct 63.3% 53.6% Total Rebound Pct 9.7% 8.6% Assist Pct 27.9% 14.5%

