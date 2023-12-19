Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Maricopa County, Arizona, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walden Grove High School at Crismon High School
- Game Time: 3:55 PM AZT on December 19
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon View High School at La Joya Community High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 19
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at Desert Edge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 19
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa High School at Dobson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 19
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cicero Preparatory Academy at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 19
- Location: Eloy, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
