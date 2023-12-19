In Maricopa County, Arizona, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walden Grove High School at Crismon High School

Game Time: 3:55 PM AZT on December 19

3:55 PM AZT on December 19 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon View High School at La Joya Community High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 19

4:00 PM AZT on December 19 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ Conference: Desert West

Desert West How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at Desert Edge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 19

7:00 PM AZT on December 19 Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesa High School at Dobson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 19

7:00 PM AZT on December 19 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Conference: East Valley

East Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Cicero Preparatory Academy at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School