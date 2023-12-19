The New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Grizzlies 106

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 6.5)

Pelicans (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-11.1)

Pelicans (-11.1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Pelicans' .593 ATS win percentage (16-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .360 mark (9-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (42.9%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, New Orleans does it better (48.1% of the time) than Memphis (40%).

The Pelicans have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-5) this season, better than the .125 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (2-14).

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are averaging 116 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 113.8 points per contest (15th-ranked).

With 44.7 rebounds per game, New Orleans is 10th in the NBA. It allows 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

This year, the Pelicans rank 10th in the league in assists, delivering 26.5 per game.

New Orleans is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Pelicans are draining 11.3 three-pointers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 36.5% three-point percentage (18th-ranked).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the league (105.6 points per game). Defensively, they are 11th (112.4 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Memphis is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42.1 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).

The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in assists (23.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 22nd in the league in committing them (13.9 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (15.2 per game).

The Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (13 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

