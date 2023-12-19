If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Pima County, Arizona, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sunnyside High School at Palo Verde High School

Game Time: 3:50 PM AZT on December 19

3:50 PM AZT on December 19 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Walden Grove High School at Crismon High School

Game Time: 3:55 PM AZT on December 19

3:55 PM AZT on December 19 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Augustine Catholic High School at Desert Christian High School