The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 118-114 win over the Trail Blazers (his last action) Curry produced seven points and eight assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Curry, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 28.0 26.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.9 Assists 5.5 4.4 5.2 PRA -- 37.2 36.3 PR -- 32.8 31.1 3PM 4.5 4.8 4.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Curry's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 19.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.8 per contest.

Curry is averaging 11.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 26.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Curry's Warriors average 103 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Celtics give up 108.5 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42.8 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 23.6 assists per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 13.6 made 3-pointers per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Stephen Curry vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2023 43 29 4 7 6 2 3 12/10/2022 37 32 6 7 6 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.