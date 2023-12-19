On Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) will look to stop a four-game home losing skid when taking on the Phoenix Suns (14-12), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily

ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-7.5) 231.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-7.5) 231.5 -300 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Suns average 115.3 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 114 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a +33 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by seven points per game, with a -173 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.6 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 114.6 per contest (18th in league).

The teams combine to score 222.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 228.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix has covered 11 times in 26 chances against the spread this season.

Portland has covered 12 times in 25 chances against the spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kevin Durant 29.5 -110 30.6 Devin Booker 28.5 -110 28.1 Jusuf Nurkic 14.5 -110 12.3 Grayson Allen 11.5 +100 12.3

Suns and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +750 +360 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

