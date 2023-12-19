The Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) match up with the Phoenix Suns (12-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant is putting up 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's also draining 52.1% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc (second in NBA), with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Suns are receiving 11.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this year.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He is making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.

The Suns are receiving 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Eric Gordon this season.

The Suns are receiving 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Grayson Allen this season.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 17.7 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deandre Ayton posts 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jabari Walker averages 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field.

Toumani Camara posts 6.3 points, 4.1 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Suns 105.2 Points Avg. 115.5 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 43.6% Field Goal % 47.2% 33.8% Three Point % 38.7%

