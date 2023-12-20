Wednesday's game between the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) and Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) going head to head at Footprint Center has a projected final score of 86-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 11:00 PM ET on December 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Arizona. The over/under is listed at 176.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Line: Arizona -7.5

Arizona -7.5 Point Total: 176.5

176.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -350, Alabama +260

Arizona vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 86, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Alabama (+7.5)



Alabama (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (176.5)



Arizona's record against the spread this season is 8-1-0, and Alabama's is 5-4-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in four games, while Crimson Tide games have gone over seven times. The teams score 185 points per game, 8.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +233 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (86th in college basketball).

Arizona is 10th in the nation at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's 15.1 more than the 28.8 its opponents average.

Arizona knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Wildcats score 109.7 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while giving up 79.1 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.7 (252nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

