The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • In games Arizona shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.
  • The Wildcats put up 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).
  • When Arizona scores more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide's 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Alabama has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.
  • The Crimson Tide score an average of 92.1 points per game, 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Alabama is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 92.9 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).
  • Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% when playing on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (73.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide conceded four fewer points per game at home (65) than away (69).
  • Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.