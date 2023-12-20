How to Watch Arizona vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) aim to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 78th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 10th.
- The Wildcats score 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide give up.
- When Arizona puts up more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.
- The Crimson Tide score an average of 92.1 points per game, 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona posted 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than on the road (74.5).
- When it comes to total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last season, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% mark when playing on the road.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama put up more points at home (89.5 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
- At home, the Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
