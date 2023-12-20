The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) aim to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 78th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 10th.
  • The Wildcats score 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • When Arizona puts up more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.
  • The Crimson Tide score an average of 92.1 points per game, 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona posted 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than on the road (74.5).
  • When it comes to total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last season, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% mark when playing on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama put up more points at home (89.5 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
  • At home, the Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC

