The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) aim to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 78th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 10th.

The Wildcats score 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide give up.

When Arizona puts up more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.

The Crimson Tide score an average of 92.1 points per game, 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona posted 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than on the road (74.5).

When it comes to total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last season, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% mark when playing on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama put up more points at home (89.5 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

At home, the Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.

Beyond the arc, Alabama sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule