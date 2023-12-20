The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will host the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 10th.
  • The Wildcats score 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • Arizona has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Alabama is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.
  • The Crimson Tide score 25.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats allow (67).
  • When Alabama gives up fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (77.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 74.5.
  • When it comes to total threes made, Arizona performed worse at home last year, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama put up 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged on the road (73.7).
  • At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama sunk fewer triples away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) as well.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC

