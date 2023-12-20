The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will host the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 10th.

The Wildcats score 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide allow.

Arizona has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Alabama is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.

The Crimson Tide score 25.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats allow (67).

When Alabama gives up fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (77.1).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 74.5.

When it comes to total threes made, Arizona performed worse at home last year, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama put up 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged on the road (73.7).

At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.

Beyond the arc, Alabama sunk fewer triples away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) as well.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule