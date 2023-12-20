The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • Arizona has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 10th.
  • The Wildcats score 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • When Arizona puts up more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Alabama has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.
  • The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arizona performed better when playing at home last year, posting 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game away from home.
  • The Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).
  • In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse at home last season, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip away from home.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama scored 89.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
  • The Crimson Tide allowed 65 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama knocked down fewer treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC

