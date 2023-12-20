The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) hope to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.

The 92.9 points per game the Wildcats average are 15.3 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (77.6).

When Arizona totals more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).

When playing at home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (35.9%).

