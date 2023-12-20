How to Watch Arizona vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) hope to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.
- The 92.9 points per game the Wildcats average are 15.3 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (77.6).
- When Arizona totals more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).
- When playing at home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (35.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.