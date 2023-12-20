The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) hope to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.
  • The 92.9 points per game the Wildcats average are 15.3 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (77.6).
  • When Arizona totals more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).
  • When playing at home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

