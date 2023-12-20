Arizona vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Arizona Wildcats (8-1) aim to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Alabama matchup.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-7.5)
|176.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-7.5)
|176.5
|-315
|+250
Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Arizona has compiled an 8-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.
- Alabama has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total seven out of nine times this season.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Arizona is second-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000.
- The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.
