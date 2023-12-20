The Arizona Wildcats (8-1) aim to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Alabama matchup.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Arizona has compiled an 8-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Alabama has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total seven out of nine times this season.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Arizona is second-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000.

The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

