Wednesday's game between the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4) and Fresno State Bulldogs (7-5) squaring off at Footprint Center has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Sun Devils head into this contest on the heels of a 91-52 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 69, Fresno State 61

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

The Sun Devils captured their best win of the season on November 24, when they beat the South Florida Bulls, who rank No. 127 in our computer rankings, 66-49.

The Sun Devils have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins

66-49 over South Florida (No. 127) on November 24

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 131) on November 10

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 132) on November 6

76-66 at home over Pacific (No. 148) on December 1

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 183) on November 19

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

13.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Trayanna Crisp: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Kadidia Toure: 8.0 PTS, 44.4 FG%

8.0 PTS, 44.4 FG% Jalyn Brown: 13.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

13.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Journey Thompson: 6.2 PTS, 41.7 FG%

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (scoring 66.6 points per game to rank 177th in college basketball while giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 216th in college basketball) and have a +12 scoring differential overall.

